CNN —

In the weeks since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, hate crimes and antisemitism have spiked across the world. During Hanukkah, the festival of lights, Jewish families light a candelabra known as a menorah every night for eight nights. As the first night of Hanukkah approaches, we want to hear from Jewish communities and families in the United States and across the world.

Do you feel safe placing such a visible and public-facing symbol of Jewish identity in your window this year amid a rise in antisemitic incidents? Or will you feel a renewed sense of pride when you light your menorah this year?

Please call and leave us a voicemail at ‪680-225-5266‬ and let us know your thoughts. Each voicemail can be three minutes in length. All or part of your call may be used by CNN on television or digital as part of our coverage. Please include your name, contact information and where you’re calling from. Thank you for weighing in with your important perspective.