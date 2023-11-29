CNN —

Police in California are investigating whether 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was involved in a relationship with a minor.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor. The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case,” the police department said in a statement Wednesday.

It is not known what ties, if any, Giddey, who is from Australia, has to the city.

“The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved,” it said. “At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”

CNN has reached out to Giddey’s agents, the Thunder and the NBA for comment on the police investigation.

When asked Friday about social media posts suggesting a relationship, Giddey said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now. … I understand you guys want to know about it but just right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment on Friday, calling it a “personal matter.” He declined again Tuesday to comment on Giddey’s situation. “I’m not going to comment on anything that relates to Josh off the court.”

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told CNN on Wednesday: “We are aware of the report regarding the Newport Beach Police Department’s inquiry. We are continuing to gather information.”

Giddey is in his third NBA season and averages 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Newport Beach is about 40 miles from Los Angeles, home to two NBA teams.