While GOP presidential hopefuls duke it out on stage at the fourth Republican primary debate in Alabama next week, former President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida, to raise money for MAGA, Inc., the super PAC supporting his candidacy, multiple sources told CNN.

A text message sent from his campaign to supporters Sunday announced the “VIP reception” and told recipients that if they donated to Trump’s campaign, they would be automatically entered to win a trip to meet the former president at an end-of-year reception on December 6, the same day as the debate.

Trump has not attended any of the debates, citing a commanding lead in the polls. Instead, he has sat with Tucker Carlson for an interview, held an event for autoworkers in Detroit amid the union strike and put on a competing Florida rally.

Earlier this month, Trump’s campaign called on the Republican National Committee to cancel all future debates.