Henry Kissinger, a former US secretary of state and national security adviser who escaped Nazi Germany in his youth to become one of the most influential and controversial foreign policy figures in American history, has died at the age of 100.

Kissinger was synonymous with US foreign policy in the 1970s. He received a Nobel Peace Prize for helping arrange the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam War and is credited with secret diplomacy that helped President Richard Nixon open communist China to the United States and the West.

But he was also reviled by many over the bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War that led to the rise of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime and for his support of a coup against a democratic government in Chile.

In the Middle East, Kissinger performed what came to be known as "shuttle diplomacy" to separate Israeli and Arab forces after the fallout of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. His "détente" approach to US-Soviet relations, which helped relax tensions and led to several arms control agreements, largely guided US posture until the Reagan era.

An 11-year-old Kissinger is seen with his younger brother, Walter, in the 1930s. Kissinger was born in Fürth, Germany, as Heinz Alfred Kissinger. His name was changed to Henry when his family fled Nazi Germany and settled in the United States.
Kissinger, seen here in 1957, was a Harvard University faculty member who became associate director of Harvard's Center for International Affairs. He became a US citizen in 1943 and served in World War II.
Kissinger, as US national security adviser, sits with US Secretary of State William P. Rogers in 1969. Earlier in the 1960s, Kissinger was a consultant for the National Security Council, the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and the State Department.
Kissinger takes a call in his office in the early 1970s.
Kissinger meets with President Richard Nixon in 1972.
With Nixon watching, Kissinger is sworn in as Secretary of State by Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1973. Nixon called it "very significant in these days when we must think of America as part of the whole world community that for the first time in history a naturalized citizen is the secretary of state of the United States."
Kissinger and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho sign the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. The two men later were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but Tho refused to accept it.
Kissinger makes a statement after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
Kissinger accepts food from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during a state banquet in Beijing in 1973.
Kissinger talks with journalists on his way to meet with NATO foreign ministers.
Kissinger, second from left, walks with Leonid Brezhnev, secretary-general of the Soviet Communist Party, in 1973.
Kissinger poses for a photo in his office in Washington, DC.
Kissinger and US President Gerald Ford remove their shoes during a visit to Japan in 1974.
Kissinger's wife, Nancy, pats her husband on the head as he checks newspapers while traveling between Egypt and Israel for peace negotiations.
Kissinger looks out a window at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 1975.
Kissinger talks with actor Kirk Douglas at a dinner party in 1977.
Kissinger stands with his son, David, after he graduated from the Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1979. Kissinger also had a daughter, Elizabeth.
Kissinger testifies before the Senate Energy Committee.
Kissinger speaks to reporters at a hospital in Boston, where he announced that he would undergo triple bypass heart surgery in 1982.
From left, Kissinger, Princess Diana, Colin Powell and Barbara Walters attend the United Cerebral Palsy annual dinner in New York in 1995. Diana received a humanitarian award.
Kissinger signs a picture of himself at the Richard Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, in 2001.
Kissinger stands with President George W. Bush in New York after Bush spoke about the economy in 2008.
Kissinger receives a Golden Victoria Award from German President Christian Wulff in Berlin in 2011.
