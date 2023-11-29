CNN —

As “Saturday Night Live” hurtles toward its last episode of the year, the long-running sketch show is welcoming former cast member Kate McKinnon back to the Studio 8H stage to make her hosting debut.

McKinnon has been tapped to close out 2023 as host of the December 16 episode alongside musical guest Billie Eilish, “SNL” announced via social media on Wednesday.

“SNL” also announced “Ferrari” star Adam Driver as the December 9 episode’s host, with pop singer Olivia Rodrigo accompanying him as the musical guest.

McKinnon first appeared as a cast member on “SNL” in 2012, and took her final bow in 2022. She quickly became one of the most popular and beloved cast members throughout her decade-long run.

Since leaving the show, McKinnon has gone on to major successes, including this year’s blockbuster movie “Barbie” in which she played the eccentric – yet oddly wise – “Weird Barbie.”

Eilish also has a connection to the “Barbie” movie, as her hit song “What Was I Made For,” co-written with her brother Finneas, is featured as the movie’s end-credits tune. (“Barbie” is a Warner Bros. Pictures production, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Chances are at least one of the sketches on their episode will be “Barbie”-related.

On Saturday, Oscar-winner Emma Stone returns to host “SNL” for the fifth time, with musician Noah Kahan appearing as the episode’s musical guest.

“SNL” airs on Saturday on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PST/11:30 p.m. EST.