CNN —

Mike Sorrentino says he was once “a young and wild, careless kid” with a powerful addiction problem.

The reality star known as “The Situation” from his days on the hit MTV show “Jersey Shore” talked to “Entertainment Tonight” as he promotes his memoir, “Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation.”

Sorrentino said the success of “Jersey Shore” led him to being flush with cash, which fed his substance abuse.

“Once you gave kids millions of dollars and Ferraris and Lambos and girls screaming my name and yes-men everywhere, it was hard to turn that off. That was my problem for many years – how do you turn off the excess?” he told the outlet. “And I think it wasn’t just my problem. Most people in our world or in the celebrity world or in the entertainment world, they have a problem turning off the excess button.”

The fame and money also gave him access to just about any drug her wanted, he now says.

“I was into everything. I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag. Everything – from a couple hundred Roxicet, which are 30 milligram oxycodone, then I’d have probably 150 Percocets on me, which are 10 milligram oxycodone,” Sorrentino told “ET.” “Then I would have about 100 Xanax on me, 100 Valium, and if I wasn’t traveling on a plane maybe I would have some weed and cocaine as well, ‘cause I knew that if I traveled on a plane, not a good idea to try and go through security with cocaine and weed on you.”

He estimates he spent $500,00 on drugs and a great deal of time figuring out how to hide his drugs during filming and his addiction from MTV producers.

“When you think of that number, when you hear that number, that’s a good college fund right there,” he said. “I gotta just be accountable and be like, ‘Yeah, that happened.’ I was wild. I was careless.”

Sorrentino will celebrate eight years of sobriety in December.