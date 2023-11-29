CNN —

Amazon Prime’s upcoming series “Fallout” has unveiled a first look.

The show, based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

“Fallout” centers around a nuclear war on Earth in the year 2077 and was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who made “Westworld.”

Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in "Fallout" JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

After a bombing, the story goes into the future, where we find Purnell’s Lucy, who is living in a vault until it is safe to return outside.

When she’s forced to surface on a rescue mission, she finds Earth has become an unlivable nightmare, or the “Fallout” world.

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in "Fallout" Courtesy of Prime Video

The series is set to premiere on on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.