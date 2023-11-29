CNN —

Bradley Cooper revealed he originally wanted Howard Stern to play his brother in “A Star is Born,” a role that eventually went to Sam Elliiott.

Cooper was on Stern’s SiriusXM show on Monday to promote his new movie, “Maestro,” and asked him, “Did we ever talk about how I asked you to do ‘A Star Is Born’?”

Stern replied that he only told “two or three” people in his life about the offer, because he didn’t want to insult Elliott.

“I’ve never told anyone because I felt bad for the guy who got the role,” Stern said, adding that Elliott, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, was great in the film.

Cooper explained that he really wanted Stern to take on the role, even asking him to shave his famous curls for the part.

Stern laughed on air, saying, “He must think I’m a lot better looking.”

“They’re gonna be like, ‘What the f—, what is it, this movie gonna be ‘Twins?’ I’m Danny DeVito and he’s Arnold Schwarzenegger? What the hell’s going on here?”

The radio host said he “toyed” with the idea for about three weeks before ultimately saying no. The role was then tailored for Elliott when he was cast.

When Stern saw the movie get eight nominations, including Best Picture, at the 2019 Academy Awards, he said, “It would have been awesome, me at the Oscars.”

Cooper’s 2018 version of “A Star Is Born” starred Cooper as singer Jackson Maine, Elliott as his brother and manager Bobby, and Lady Gaga as his love interest.

Stern played himself in 1997’s “Private Parts.”