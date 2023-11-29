CNN —

November 30, 2023

Today on CNN10, we start with the news from China where hospitals are dealing with a spike in respiratory illnesses in children. We explain why New Zealand decided to scrap its world-leading smoking ban. We also discuss a rare weather phenomenon called Steve.

