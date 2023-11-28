A sleeping polar bear and some sociable penguins are among the images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice award

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN
Published 9:02 PM EST, Tue November 28, 2023
A polar bear carves out a bed from a small iceberg before drifting off to sleep in the far north, off Norway's Svalbard archipelago.
Nima Sarikhani/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A cuckoo wasp is captured mid-air trying to enter a mason bee's clay burrow as a smaller cuckoo wasp cleans its wings below.
Frank Deschandol/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A bull elephant kicks over garbage as it scavenges for rotten vegetables and fruit at a dump in Tissamaharama, Sri Lanka.
Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A pair of lionesses devotedly groom one of the pride's five cubs in Kenya's Maasai Mara.
Mark Boyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A pygmy round-eared bat returns to its termite-nest home as two well-camouflaged family members look out from the entrance in the lowland forests of Costa Rica.
Dvir Barkay/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A mudskipper fiercely defends its territory from a trespassing crab in Roebuck Bay, Australia.
Ofer Levy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year