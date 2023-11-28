CNN —

The National Christmas tree was no match for Washington’s gusty weather Tuesday afternoon, toppling over at one point because of high winds.

CNN spotted the tree on its side around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, with at least one worker climbing atop the structure. It was later righted, and the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony remains scheduled to take place Thursday.

CNN has reached out to the National Park Service for comment.

The DC area saw wind gusts of more than 30 mph on Tuesday, with the highest reported above 40mph at Reagan National Airport.

The tree – a 40-foot Norway spruce – was installed on the Ellipse earlier this month, according to a previous news release from the National Park Service.

A previous tree, planted on October 30, 2021, was removed on November 11 after developing needle cast, a fungal disease that causes needles to turn brown and fall off, the NPS said.

The holidays are in full swing in the nation’s capital, with first lady Jill Biden unveiling the White House holiday decorations this week. The decor, revealed Monday, features 98 Christmas trees, 72 wreaths, 2.8 miles of ribbon and more to fit this year’s theme: “Magic, Wonder and Joy” of the holiday season.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.