CNN —

It may be harder to get kicked out of Congress than it is to get elected in the first place.

There’s been no shortage of scoundrels elected to the House and Senate, but only an exclusive few have actually been expelled – although the Constitution explicitly gives both chambers the power to “with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”

Rep. George Santos – the New York Republican with problems telling the truth and who is under federal indictment for fraud, money laundering, theft and stealing donors’ identities – may actually become just the third federally elected lawmaker since the Civil War to be kicked out of the House by his peers later this week.

In a rambling and expletive-laden rant on X on Friday, Santos said he’s “done the math over and over” and he expects to be expelled this week.

Few get this far

It takes a special blend of bad behavior and tolerance for shame to get to the point of actual House expulsion.

The only other expelled representatives since the Civil War had already been found guilty in federal court and still refused to resign.

Michael “Ozzie” Myers, a Pennsylvania Democrat, was expelled from the House in 1980 after he was convicted as part of an infamous FBI investigation known as ABSCAM, in which he and other lawmakers were caught up in a sting operation taking bribes to help a fictional Arab sheikh.

Video Ad Feedback George Santos speaks outside of courthouse after pleading not guilty 02:37 - Source: CNN

Most of the other lawmakers embroiled in ABSCAM ultimately resigned. Myers was expelled in the time between his conviction and his sentencing in 1980.

He’s actually back in jail at the moment; Myers, now 80, was sentenced to 30 months in prison last year for taking bribes in a ballot-stuffing scheme in Democratic primaries dating back to 2014.

The other House member to be expelled since the Civil War, James Traficant Jr., an Ohio Democrat, was removed from office after being convicted in a bribery and racketeering scandal in 2002. Traficant tried to mount an independent campaign for his seat from his prison cell, but it did not go well. He died in 2014 after a tractor accident on a family farm.

Santos, unlike Myers and Traficant, has not been convicted

Although Santos is awaiting trial, the House Ethics Committee went ahead and issued an incredible and unanimous report accusing him of breaking laws and stealing from his campaign.

Here’s one particularly strong passage from the report:

Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.

He blatantly stole from his campaign.

He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.

He reported fictitious loans to his political committees to induce donors and party committees to make further contributions to his campaign — and then diverted more campaign money to himself as purported “repayments” of those fictitious loans.

He used his connections to high value donors and other political campaigns to obtain additional funds for himself through fraudulent or otherwise questionable business dealings.

And he sustained all of this through a constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience.

That’s the kind of thing that has his peers not wanting to wait for either his federal trial or the 2024 election to expel Santos. Fellow Republicans in New York, facing difficult elections next year, are particularly interested in voting against him.

Santos has vowed not to resign but is also apparently not running for reelection. Political handicappers think Santos’ district now leans toward Democrats.

It requires a two-thirds majority, or 290 of 435 lawmakers if everyone votes, to expel a member. The current House party breakdown is 221 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

A previous vote to expel Santos on November 1 failed with support from only 24 Republicans and 155 Democrats. The next vote, which is expected by Thursday, now has the support of key voices like the House Ethics Committee chair, Rep. Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican.

Who did the House not expel?