Opinion: The astonishing life of Rosalynn Carter

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is carried into the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church for a tribute service in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 28.
Former President Jimmy Carter attends his wife's tribute service on Tuesday. Carter, who is 99 and receiving hospice care at home, had been expected to attend the memorial. His grandson Jason Carter told CNN "we all know that he wouldn't miss it for the world."
President Joe Biden, left, watches first lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton speak before Tuesday's service.
Hemali Patel, left, and Alicia Carew were among those outside the church on Tuesday to pay their respects. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Patel said. "Just the impact that (Rosalynn's) had on everything in life, from women's empowerment, mental health, illnesses. I want to be a part of being able to tell my kids, my grandkids someday that while I wasn't alive for some of those things that she may have done as a trailblazer while she was a first lady, I've seen so many other things happen during my lifetime as a result of her, and I want to pay my respects to her." Carew admired Carter's "tone, the gentleness, her demeanor. She's just been a shining light. Never really negative, never really in the political fray, but just by her husband's side. I think she's been a good influence on him, too."
Security officials walk by as people in Atlanta await the arrival of Rosalynn Carter's motorcade on Tuesday.
A military honor guard carries Carter's casket Tuesday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.
Members of the public pay their respects to the former first lady on Monday as she lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.
Atlanta resident Shannon Boone was among those attending Monday's repose service for the former first lady. "She did a lot of amazing work with mental illness and helping international communities," Boone said. "She was just a very genuine, kind woman who used her platform to make the world a better place."
"We all have somebody in our lives who may have challenges around mental health, and I think she changed our thinking about these matters and the dialogue," said Vincent Wimbush, who was among those in Atlanta to pay their respects. Wimbush grew up in Atlanta and attended Morehouse College, and he remembers when the former president spoke at the college's commencement. "They were both just gentle spirits, and the way they talked honestly about matters relating to equality, racial justice and the like, I just always appreciated them for their forthrightness about the issues and coming to terms with these issues themselves."
TV journalists report from outside the Carter Center in Atlanta on Monday.
Atlanta resident Vickye Terry paid her respects on Monday and stopped to talk about the former first lady. "She stood by her husband. She stood by the president. She represented him well," Terry said. "Her heart was as big as his."
Chicago native Dora Moore said she has admired the Carters ever since they were in the White House. "When I heard that Mrs. Carter had passed away, I just wanted to be here, be part of the crowd and walk through the Center. ... She was just an admirable person in every way. As first lady, as a wife, mother, grandmother. She was soft-spoken, and yet she was a very strong person. I felt each time I saw her — not necessarily in person — she just seemed to be stronger and stronger as her life went on and someone that I looked up to."
Flowers are left for the former first lady outside the Carter Center on Monday.
A military team carries Carter's casket after it arrived in Atlanta on Monday.
A person waits before the former first lady laid in repose Monday in Atlanta.
Members of the media cover the arrival of Carter's casket in Atlanta on Monday.
Members of the Carter family watch as Rosalynn's casket arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Monday. On the left, wearing the necklace, is Amy Carter, the daughter of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. On the right are a couple of the Carters' sons: Jack, center, and Chip, far right. Their other son, Jeff, is not pictured, but he was also there.
Jason Sheedy, a friend of the Carters from California, spoke to CNN ahead of Rosalynn's arrival in Atlanta on Monday. "I think that she's just one of the most kind, compassionate and genuine people you could ever meet," Sheedy said. "Working to support people who are struggling with mental health issues and being part of the founding of the Carter Center, she just had so much ability to affect people all over the world."
Rosalynn's motorcade drives down John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta on Monday.
A statue of Rosalynn Carter is seen during a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Services Complex, which is on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The motorcade stopped in Americus before heading to Atlanta.
Former and current Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail carry her casket at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus on Monday.