Opinion: The astonishing life of Rosalynn Carter

Hemali Patel, left, and Alicia Carew were among those outside the church on Tuesday to pay their respects. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Patel said. "Just the impact that (Rosalynn's) had on everything in life, from women's empowerment, mental health, illnesses. I want to be a part of being able to tell my kids, my grandkids someday that while I wasn't alive for some of those things that she may have done as a trailblazer while she was a first lady, I've seen so many other things happen during my lifetime as a result of her, and I want to pay my respects to her." Carew admired Carter's "tone, the gentleness, her demeanor. She's just been a shining light. Never really negative, never really in the political fray, but just by her husband's side. I think she's been a good influence on him, too."

Austin Steele/CNN