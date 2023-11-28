CNN —

It seems that a “Barbie” movie sequel might not happen anytime soon – if at all – but the film’s director Greta Gerwig isn’t completely ruling it out.

“I mean, at the moment we are at zero,” Gerwig told Entertainment Tonight on the Gotham Awards red carpet on Monday when asked if a sequel is in the works.

The Oscar-nominated director went on to admit that she’s “tapped out” at the moment, but stopped short of giving a hard “no” to a potential sequel.

“Life is long,” she added. “You never know.”

Margot Robbie, who produced the film and starred as the iconic Mattel doll, also weighed in on the buzz surrounding another “Barbie” movie, telling the Associated Press earlier this month that they “put everything into this one.”

“We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie said, adding, “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

“Barbie” stars Robbie in the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken, and follows Barbie as she works through an existential crisis in Barbieland.

It comes as no surprise that moviegoers far and wide would be excited at the prospect of an encore given how massively successful the “Barbie” movie was when it premiered in July.

The summer blockbuster raked in a remarkable $1.03 billion at the global box office within the first few weeks of its release, according to official Warner Bros. estimates, making Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie. (“Barbie” was distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“It’s been an amazing year,” Gerwig said on Monday. “You always hope that things connect and you believe in them, but this was beyond anything I could have foreseen.”