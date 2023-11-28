US home prices continued to rise in September, hitting a new record high and marking the eighth consecutive month of increases, according to data released Tuesday. Even as mortgage rates lingered above 7% in September, historically low inventory continued to push up the price of a home. Prices rose 0.7% in September from the month before, according to seasonally adjusted data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. Compared to a year ago, the national composite index also rose, with prices up 3.9% from September 2022, the data shows. Year to date in September, the national composite, which covers all nine US census divisions, has risen 6.1%. That is well above the typical annual increase over the 35 years that S&P has tracked the data. “Although this year’s increase in mortgage rates has surely suppressed the quantity of homes sold, the relative shortage of inventory for sale has been a solid support for prices,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Unless broader events lead to general economic weakness, the breadth and strength of prices are expected to continue, he said. This is a developing story and will be updated.