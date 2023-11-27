Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose in Atlanta on Monday as the world prepares for final farewell

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at the arrival of Deng Xiaoping, Deputy Premier of China, in Washington, DC January 29, 1979. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at the arrival of Deng Xiaoping, Deputy Premier of China, in Washington, DC, on January 29, 1979.
Corbis/Getty Images
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s motorcade is set to begin one of its final journeys Monday morning, traveling from her small hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta, where she is set to lie in repose for members of the public to pay their respects and share their final goodbyes.

She died peacefully in her Plains home on November 19, at the age of 96, two days after the Carter Center announced she was entering hospice care at home. A tireless advocate of mental health reform and the destigmatization of mental illness, Rosalynn Carter spent most of her life dedicated to humanitarian efforts, always at the side of her husband of more than 77 years, former US President Jimmy Carter. In May, the Carter Center said Rosalynn Carter had dementia.

The couple had returned home to Plains, about 120 miles south of Atlanta, after leaving the White House in 1981 and had lived there since. Jimmy Carter, who is 99, began receiving home hospice care in February, after a series of hospital stays.

People from across the state – and across the country – have made their way to Plains in the past week to celebrate Rosalynn Carter’s life and legacy as the town of several hundred prepared to say goodbye.

“She gave so much back to the community, to our world,” Georgia resident Andy Huggins told CNN last week. “I just felt the need to come through here one more time, just being in the presence here of her spirit. She was a beautiful person.”

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
In this February 8, 2017, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains.
David Goldman/AP

Ceremonies planned for Monday

Rosalynn Carter’s motorcade is scheduled to leave downtown Plains at 10 a.m. on Monday and will travel through the nearby city of Americus, after making a short stop at a medical center, where “former members of her U.S. Secret Service Protection detail will serve as honorary pallbearers during a brief departure ceremony,” the Carter Center, the nonprofit the Carters founded, said.

The motorcade will stop for a wreath-laying ceremony at Rosalynn Carter’s alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, before making its way to Atlanta. She founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers on the school’s campus in 1987 and the organization has since supported and advocated for “tens of millions of Americans providing unpaid care for their loved ones,” the school said.

The university’s president and the institute’s CEO will place two wreaths at the bottom of a bronze statue of the former first lady, which decorates the garden in front of two school buildings that bear Rosalynn Carter’s name.

A statue of Rosalynn Carter sits in front of the Health and Human Sciences Complex on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Americus, Ga. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
A statue of Rosalynn Carter sits in front of the Health and Human Sciences Complex on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in Americus.
Mike Stewart/AP

The statue depicts the former first lady sitting on a bench, holding her book, “First Lady from Plains.”

“We will always remember her incredible accomplishments and dedication to service, and will continue to build on her legacy of advocacy,” the school said in a statement last week. “We will never forget what she means to this university.”

The public will be able to watch the brief ceremony, as well as view the motorcade throughout its route, the Carter Center said.

A repose service will then be held Monday afternoon at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, and members of the public are invited to pay their respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Carter Center said.

Tribute service to be held Tuesday

A private tribute service is scheduled to take place Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at the Emory University campus, with invited guests that include President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman are also expected to attend.

A private funeral service for family and invited friends is set to take place Wednesday morning at the couple’s beloved Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter poses for a portrait in New York in 2011.
Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were married on July 7, 1946. Both were born and raised in Plains, Georgia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP
Jimmy Carter, then a Georgia state senator, hugs his wife at his campaign headquarters in Atlanta in 1966.
Horace Cort/AP
Rosalynn works the phones for her husband's presidential campaign in May 1976.
Mikki Ansin/Getty Images
The president holds his grandson Jason as he and Rosalynn watch their daughter, Amy, in July 1976. The Carters also have three sons: Jeff, Chip and Jack. Jason is Jack's son.
Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
The Carters embrace after receiving news that Jimmy had won the presidential election in November 1976.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Rosalynn is interviewed by Barbara Walters for a TV special that aired in December 1976.
Richard Howard/Disney/Getty Images
The Carters hold Amy's hand as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after the inauguration in January 1977. It was the first time in history that a president had not ridden toward the White House in a carriage or automobile to celebrate taking the oath of office.
Suzanne Vlamis/AP
The Carters dance during one of the inaugural balls in January 1977.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Rosalynn greets children during a trip to Brazil in June 1977.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
As honorary chairwoman of the President's Commission on Mental Health, Rosalynn presents her husband with the commission's recommendations for sweeping reforms to mental health policy and programs in 1978. The report led to the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980. Rosalynn has been a driving force for mental health throughout her life.
Jimmy Carter Library
The Carters relax on a riverboat in Dubuque, Iowa, in August 1979.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Rosalynn travels on a plane as part of a campaign trip in October 1979. Her husband was up for reelection.
Diana Walker/Getty Images
Rosalynn campaigns for her husband in Waterloo, Iowa, in January 1980. Behind her, from left, are Joan Mondale, wife of Vice President Walter Mondale; Muriel Humphrey, former US senator and wife of the late Vice President Hubert Humphrey; and Ruth Carter Stapleton, Jimmy Carter's youngest sister.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
The Harlem Globetrotters help Rosalynn spin a basketball on her finger in March 1980.
Wally McNamee/Corbis/Getty Images
The Carter ride a bicycle built for two in Plains, Georgia, in December 1980. Jimmy lost to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Rosalynn published her book "First Lady From Plains" in 1984.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
The Carters pose for pictures at a book signing event in San Francisco in 1987. They were promoting their book "Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life."
Bromberger Hoover/Getty Images
Rosalynn appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 1998.
Alice S. Hall/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)
Rosalynn gets a kiss from her husband after they were awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom in 1999. The Carters were presented with the medals for the work they have done since leaving the White House in 1980.
