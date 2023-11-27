CNN —

US presidents and other leaders will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to Rosalynn Carter at a private tribute service that’s among several ceremonies planned through Wednesday in honor of the former first lady.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are expected to attend the tribute service.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 and receiving hospice care at home, is also expected to attend the Atlanta service.

Rosalynn Carter, who spent most of her life working on humanitarian projects alongside her husband and was a fierce advocate of mental health reform and destigmatizing mental illness, died on November 19 at the age of 96. Her family said she had entered hospice care two days prior to her death. In May, they said she had been diagnosed with dementia.

Ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter’s life and legacy began across Georgia on Monday, with a motorcade traveling from her small hometown of Plains to Atlanta, where she laid in repose for several hours as hundreds came to pay their respects.

On the way to Atlanta, the former first lady’s motorcade made a few brief stops, including at her alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, where officials laid wreaths at a bronze statue dedicated to her.

The repose service was held Monday evening at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.

On Tuesday morning, a departure ceremony will take place at the Carter Presidential Center before Rosalynn Carter’s motorcade heads to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University for the private tribute service.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are also expected to attend. Rosalynn Carter’s surviving grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers, the Carter Center said.

The ceremony will feature some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite scripture passages and songs, according to the center. Country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who have participated in Habitat for Humanity projects in honor of the Carters, are also expected to perform.

On Wednesday morning, a private funeral service for family and invited friends is scheduled to take place at the Carters’ beloved Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the couple lived since their return from the White House in 1981.

How to watch

While Tuesday’s ceremony is private, members of the public will be able to view the Carter family motorcade as it leaves the Carter Presidential Center in the morning and as it leaves the church in the afternoon, according to the Carter family.

The Carter family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Carter Center Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

Condolence books are also available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School and at the Carter Presidential Center.

Members of the public pay their respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter as she lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday, November 27. Brynn Anderson/Pool/AP Atlanta resident Shannon Boone was among those attending Monday's repose service for the former first lady. "She did a lot of amazing work with mental illness and helping international communities," Boone said. "She was just a very genuine, kind woman who used her platform to make the world a better place." Will Lanzoni/CNN "We all have somebody in our lives who may have challenges around mental health, and I think she changed our thinking about these matters and the dialogue," said Vincent Wimbush, who was among those in Atlanta to pay their respects. Wimbush grew up in Atlanta and attended Morehouse College, and he remembers when the former president spoke at the college's commencement. "They were both just gentle spirits, and the way they talked honestly about matters relating to equality, racial justice and the like, I just always appreciated them for their forthrightness about the issues and coming to terms with these issues themselves." Will Lanzoni/CNN TV journalists report from outside the Carter Center in Atlanta on Monday. Will Lanzoni/CNN Atlanta resident Vickye Terry paid her respects on Monday and stopped to talk about the former first lady. "She stood by her husband. She stood by the president. She represented him well," Terry said. "Her heart was as big as his." Austin Steele/CNN Chicago native Dora Moore said she has admired the Carters ever since they were in the White House. "When I heard that Mrs. Carter had passed away, I just wanted to be here, be part of the crowd and walk through the Center. ... She was just an admirable person in every way. As first lady, as a wife, mother, grandmother. She was soft-spoken, and yet she was a very strong person. I felt each time I saw her — not necessarily in person — she just seemed to be stronger and stronger as her life went on and someone that I looked up to." Austin Steele/CNN Flowers are left for the former first lady outside the Carter Presidential Center on Monday. Austin Steele/CNN A military team carries Carter's casket after it arrived in Atlanta on Monday. Mike Stewart/Pool/AP A person waits before the former first lady would lie in repose Monday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/Pool/AP Members of the media cover the arrival of Carter's casket in Atlanta on Monday. Austin Steele/CNN Members of the Carter family watch as Rosalynn's casket arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library on Monday. On the left, wearing the necklace, is Amy Carter, the daughter of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. On the right are a couple of the Carters' sons: Jack, center, and Chip, far right. Their other son, Jeff, is not pictured, but he was also there. Mike Stewart/Pool/AP Jason Sheedy, a friend of the Carters from California, spoke to CNN ahead of Rosalynn's arrival in Atlanta on Monday. "I think that she's just one of the most kind, compassionate and genuine people you could ever meet," Sheedy said. "Working to support people who are struggling with mental health issues and being part of the founding of the Carter Center, she just had so much ability to affect people all over the world." Will Lanzoni/CNN Rosalynn's motorcade drives down John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta on Monday. Will Lanzoni/CNN A statue of Rosalynn Carter is seen during a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Services Complex, which is on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The motorcade stopped in Americus before heading to Atlanta. John Bazemore/Pool/AP Former and current Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail carry her casket at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus on Monday. Alex Brandon/Pool/AP Saying goodbye to Rosalynn Carter Prev Next

A lifetime of advocacy

In the days since her death, family members and leaders from across the United States have remembered Rosalynn Carter as a lifelong humanitarian and a passionate advocate for a number of causes, including mental health and caregiving.

“Rosalynn Carter’s deep compassion for people everywhere and her untiring strength on their behalf touched lives around the world. We have heard from thousands of you since her passing,” her family said in a statement last week. “Thank you all for joining us in celebrating what a treasure she was, not only to us, but to all humanity.”

In partnership with her husband, Rosalynn Carter devoted much of her time to advocating for better care for people with mental illnesses. As Georgia’s first lady, she helped shift treatment to community mental health centers, and in the White House, she helped her husband create a presidential commission on mental health.

Side by side, the Carters revolutionized the post-presidency, working for decades toward world peace and human rights on behalf of the nonprofit they founded, the Carter Center.

The two traveled to hot spots around the world, including Cuba, Sudan and North Korea, monitoring elections and working to eradicate Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases.

Rosalynn Carter also devoted her time to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, which she founded at Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus.

The Carters were married for more than 77 years.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in a statement after his wife’s passing. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”