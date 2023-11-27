CNN —

A Montana man died this weekend after falling while ice climbing in part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Montana resident and avid ice climber Kyle Allen Rott, 36, according to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

Officials received two 911 calls Saturday afternoon about an incident near the Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. The canyon is part of the larger national park, which boasts more than 3 million acres north of Yellowstone National Park.

Officials said the first call came from a GPS device monitoring service, which reached out after one of their devices was activated near the falls.

A second 911 call then came from an eyewitness who said an ice climber had fallen and was injured, the news release said.

Two helicopters and five search and rescue teams, including volunteers, were sent out to find and help Rott. A medical helicopter then took him to a hospital, where he died, the news release said.

Officials said he had blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled accidental by sheriff’s office coroners, the news release said.

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to express his condolences to Mr. Kyle Rott’s family in South Dakota and his friends,” the release said. “Sheriff Springer also thanks all the dedicated search and rescue members who responded so quickly.”