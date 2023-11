CNN —

“Football season starts after Thanksgiving.”

It has become a trope from Bill Belichick during his storied run with the New England Patriots and, if the legendary head coach’s sage wisdom is to be followed, the 2023 NFL season has only just begun.

The remaining few weeks of the current campaign will separate the wheat from the chaff and show who’s a Super Bowl contender and who is not.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Week 12’s Sunday games.