Carolina Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich after 1-10 start to first season

Jill Martin
By Jill Martin, CNN
1 minute read
Published 10:52 AM EST, Mon November 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Frank Reich looks on during the Carolina Panthers' game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 26.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Frank Reich’s time as head coach of the Carolina Panthers did not last long.

On Monday, the Panthers announced Reich’s termination after the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start to the season.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after his team's 37-34 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles' 37-34 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has five-TD game in OT thriller while Ravens keep soaring: Everything to know about Week 12’s Sunday NFL games

“I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as interim head coach, while senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over calling plays, Tepper’s statement said.

This is the second year in a row the Panthers have fired their head coach mid-season. Last year, the Panthers fired then-head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season after two-plus years with Carolina.

Reich was in his first season as Panthers head coach after replacing Rhule.

His 11-game stint as Carolina’s head coach before being fired was an even shorter duration than when Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 after 13 games in his lone season at the helm.

