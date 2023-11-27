CNN —

An agreement has been reached to extend the truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas by two more days, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Monday on X.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli government for comment.

The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden held a call on Monday with the prime minister of Qatar, which helped broker the original four-day truce, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Egypt had said earlier that there were ongoing efforts to extend the pause by two days.

Hamas said it agreed with Qatar and Egypt, to extend the truce for an additional two days “under the same conditions reached before.”

The initial deal for a four-day truce to secure the release of 50 women and children hostages was struck with the understanding that the cessation in fighting could be extended by additional days if Hamas was able to produce additional hostages, as CNN has previously reported.

Israeli and US officials believed that there were more women and children being held in captivity than 50, but agreed to the terms of the deal as Hamas insisted that it needed to use the pause in fighting to gather up additional hostages.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…