CNN —

Natalie Portman calls it “an accident of luck” that she was not harmed while working as a child actor.

During a conversation with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the Oscar-winning actress said despite her overall positive experience performing as a child, she would not advise kids to enter the entertainment business.

“I would not encourage young people to go into this,” she said, adding, “I don’t mean ever; I mean as children.”

After she started acting professionally at age 13 in the film “Leon: The Professional,” Portman credited her parents for looking out for her well-being in her work.

“I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents,” she said. “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it. Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.”

“But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work,” she said. “I think kids should play and go to school.”

Portman currently stars with Julianne Moore in the buzzy drama “May December.”