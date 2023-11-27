CNN —

Linda Evangelista still turns heads as one of the world’s first supermodels, but she says she’s “not interested” in dating.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 58-year-old was asked about it and explained why she has no desire to be involved with anyone right now.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more,” she said. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

Evangelista said she couldn’t even remember the last time she went on the date, but added it was “definitely before the CoolSculpting.”

She settled a lawsuit in 2022 against cosmetic company Zeltiq Aesthetics, a unit of Allergan Aesthetics, after she said she was “brutally disfigured” from CoolSculpting. Instead, Evangelista claimed it caused paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect of the fat-freezing procedure, which causes fatty tissue thickens and enlarge in the treated area.

The former model sued for $50 million, but the terms of the settlement have not been made public.

In her latest interview, Evangelista said therapy has helped her even as the lumps on her body are softening.

“Well, I don’t blame myself any more. I’m not hard on myself any longer. And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said. “For the longest time I thought I did. I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

She also discussed her two bouts with breast cancer (Evangelista underwent a bilateral mastectomy in 2018) and said she now lives her life “with one foot in the grave.”

It was her 17-year-old son, Augie, whom she shares with French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, who helped her get back to life, she said.

“Remember when you used to be so much fun? Remember when you used to laugh all the time?” Evangelista recalled her son asking her.

“That was a wake-up call,” she said. “I was like, no more woe is me. I’m going to f***ing fix this.”