November 28, 2023

Today on CNN10, Russia launches the biggest drone attack against Kyiv since the war in Ukraine began. We’ll cover Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023 and offer our special report for “Call to Earth” day. We also take you to the world’s largest Christmas light maze.

