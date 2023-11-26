(From left) Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack in New York City in July.
(From left) Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack in New York City in July.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Janet Leigh Holden McCormack, the wife of “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack, has filed for divorce after 26 years with the actor.

Holden McCormack filed a divorce petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court last week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as ground for divorce, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.

A date of separation was not specified on the petition.

CNN has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

The couple first met on the set of the 1994 mini-series “Lonesome Dove: The Series,” the Emmy-winning actor told The Guardian in a 2007 interview.

“She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted,” McCormack said at the time. “Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck.”

He joked that at first, “she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you.”

“But I managed to convince her,” he said.

They went on to wed in August 1997 and have one son together, 21-year-old Finnigan Holden McCormack.