November 27, 2023

Today on CNN10, inside a temporary truce deal between Israel and Hamas, which agreed on the first large-scale release of hostages and prisoners since October 7. In the US, Black Friday isn’t what it used to be, but online shopping during this holiday sales period is still breaking records. Finally, a story of a runway Roomba vacuum.

