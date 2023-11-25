CNN —

Cristiano Ronaldo has another spectacular strike to add to his collection of memorable goals after the soccer great scored a stunning 40-yard lob in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, Ronaldo scored twice in three minutes to ease Al Nassr to a 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood on Friday.

He scored his first, an impressive angled shot from close range, in the 77th minute and then followed it up with a strike which led to widespread praise on social media. He took a sublime first touch with his chest, setting him up for a lob which fell perfectly into the net, beating goalkeeper Paulo Vitor who had lost the ball when coming out of his own box.

“One. for. the. ages,” Al Nassr said on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the goal.

It was Ronaldo’s 15th goal in 13 league appearances this season and the win moved Al Nassr to second in the league.

The 38-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million) with Al Nassr and made his debut in January.