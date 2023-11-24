CNN —

Fragments of musical scores discovered at Auschwitz will be played for the first time next week after being painstakingly restored by a composer.

Leo Geyer, 31, who is also a conductor, said he stumbled upon the collection of musical manuscripts by accident during a visit to Auschwitz in 2015.

Geyer was visiting the former Nazi concentration camp after he was commissioned to compose a musical score in memory of Martin Gilbert, the British historian and holocaust expert who died in the February of that year.

Not Jewish himself, Geyer traveled to Poland to gain a “sense of the gravity” of Gilbert’s work. While there, he met with an archivist at the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum, who mentioned they had remnants of musical scores arranged and played by orchestras at the camp.

An orchestral performance at Auschwitz. The Auschwitz Memorial

“I knew there were orchestras in Auschwitz and that was what we were talking about because, as a musician, it was something I was interested in,” said Geyer in a telephone interview with CNN Thursday.

“It was only then that he mentioned about the manuscripts in the archive. I nearly fell over when he first told me - I couldn’t believe such a thing had gone almost unnoticed for almost 80 years.”

A month later, Geyer returned to Poland to inspect the scores.

“That’s when I understood why it had taken so long for people to take an interest,” he said, explaining that the archive contains “210 pieces of music of varying levels of completion.”

“The music had been mostly destroyed so what remains is almost like a broken jigsaw puzzle, except there are several and they are all mixed in together,” he said, adding that he has since returned a further four times

Leo Geyer has travelled to Auschwitz six times since 2015 in his efforts to restore the scores discovered at the Nazi concentration camp. Leo Geyer

Geyer, who is undertaking a doctorate in music and composition at Oxford University, said he was determined to recreate the pieces and bring them to life. He’s carried out extensive research into testimonies from Auschwitz and the history of music at the camps.

He told CNN that most concentration camps had some form of an orchestra made up of prisoners playing whatever instruments were available to them.

“There were, at one point, as many as six orchestras at Auschwitz and they were all very much sanctioned by the SS and in some cases commissioned by the SS,” he said.

“For the most part they were quite small and had a bizarre hodge podge of instruments,” he said, adding that accordions and saxophones - not featured in traditional orchestras - were especially common. Other instruments, like oboes and bassoons, were totally absent.

Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch holds up a portrait of herself playing the cello taken in Berlin before WWII during an interview before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz 18 January 2005 in London. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

“In the women’s orchestra of Birkenau there was no cellist for years until they managed to get one,” he said.

That cellist was Anita Lasker-Wallfisch. She survived the holocaust and still lives in Britain today. Her grandson Simon Wallfisch, a baritone, will be part of the performance at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theater on Monday.

Recalling her experience in an online interview with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Lasker-Wallfisch said: “That I survived nearly one year in Auschwitz is without any doubt due to the fact that I became a member of the camp orchestra. As long as the Germans wanted an orchestra, it would have been counter-productive to kill us.

“Our task consisted of playing every morning and every evening at the gate of the camp so that the outgoing and incoming work commandos would march neatly in step to the marches we played. We also had to be available at all times to play to individual SS staff who would come into our block and wanted to hear some music after sending thousands of people to their death.”