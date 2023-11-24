CNN —

The Dallas Cowboys feasted early on Thanksgiving in the team’s dominant 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw 22-of-32 for 331 yards and four touchdowns and was later was seen on the sideline eating a turkey leg, along with offensive lineman Zack Martin, with six minutes left in the game.

NFL history was also made in the game when Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on the far sideline with 4:49 left to play, taking the ball in for his fifth ‘pick-six’ – when a defensive player intercepts the ball and returns it for a touchdown – of the year to set the NFL single-season record with six weeks left in the season.

“We’ve got a lot of games left to play, too, so who knows where he’s going to extend this record?” Prescott said, according to ESPN.

“As I said the first time y’all asked me about the guy – helluva player: prepares, does everything the right way.

“I can’t say that I’m surprised he’s getting the ball in the sense that he is, but it’s incredible to watch him go get these touchdowns and be hungry to get in the end zone. Proud of him.”

Bland added: “It’s great, especially on this day. Another thing to be thankful for.”

DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott celebrated by eating Thanksgiving turkey legs. Sam Hodde/AP

Here you come again, Dolly

However, it was country music legend Dolly Parton who stole the show on Thanksgiving, sending social media ablaze as she performed the Salvation Army’s 27th annual Red Kittle Kickoff Halftime Show.

The 77-year-old performed some of her greatest hits, including ‘Jolene’ and ‘9 to 5,’ wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit.

As well as fans on social media, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was also clearly impressed with Parton’s halftime show on the CBS broadcast.

“She looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?” he said.

Broadcaster Jim Nantz replied: “She is absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure.”

Elsewhere on Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers kicked off ‘Turkey Day’ with a 29-22 victory over the Detroit Lions in the Motor City, while the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 31-13.