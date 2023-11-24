CNN —

Thirteen Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 have been handed to the Red Cross, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office, as part of a deal struck between Israel and the militant group.

A group of 12 Thai nationals was also released, the Thai prime minister said.

Israel is due to release 39 Palestinian prisoners in return on Friday.

The Israeli group is the first to be released through a deal between the two sides, brokered in part by Qatar, that was finalized after weeks of tense negotiations and what represents the first major diplomatic breakthrough of the conflict.

The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began at 7 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) Friday, and is believed to be holding – the first sustained break in hostilities after nearly seven weeks of conflict.

