CNN —

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police were called at 5:45 a.m. PST on Friday morning and she was arrested shortly after. She remains in custody as of Friday morning local time, a public information officer told CNN.

According to TMZ, Haddish was not involved in an accident but was found asleep in her parked vehicle with the car running.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Haddish for comment.

Haddish had reportedly performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night for the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

The comedic actress was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia after she fell asleep at the wheel.

She later addressed the incident that same month during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“I can say this Jimmy, I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man,” said Haddish. “And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn’t expecting it.”

“I got a really great lawyer and we’re gonna work it out. And I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better,” Haddish added at the time.

Haddish, who has starred on several television shows, is best known for her stand-up comedy and her performance in the film “Girls Trip.”