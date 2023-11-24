ALTERNATIVE CROP A picture taken on January 26, 2013 shows Olympian sprinter Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. South Africa's Olympic sprinter Oscar "Blade Runner" Pistorius was taken into police custody on February 14, 2013, after allegedly shooting dead his model girlfriend having mistaken her for an intruder at his upscale home. AFP PHOTO / WALDO SWIEGERS (Photo credit should read WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images)
The former Olympic sprinter shot his partner Reeva Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his house in 2013.
Waldo Swiegers/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole in January, prison authorities said Friday, nearly 11 years after the former South African Paralympic sprinter murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his house in 2013, denying that he killed her in a fit of anger and saying instead he had mistaken her for an intruder. He was originally sentenced to 13 years and five months imprisonment.

The athlete – known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs and once feted as an inspirational figure after competing in the 2012 Olympics – became the center of a trial that was followed around the world.

During the trial, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder and a firearms charge associated with Steenkamp’s killing.

Prosecutors argued her killing was deliberate and that the shooting happened after the couple had an argument.

He frequently broke down in court and his past behavior was closely scrutinized.

Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and changed it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison.

The ruling was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

Nimi Princewill and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.