CNN —

Jenna Ortega is departing “Scream VII.”

Her exit is said to be over a scheduling conflict, she is set to be in Ireland in April to shoot the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” according to a report by Deadline. That potentially overlaps with the “Scream” production schedule.

Ortega’s departure follows news her co-star Melissa Barrera was reportedly dropped from the project by Spyglass, the studio behind “Scream.” The two played sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter in the franchise.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Ortega, Spyglass and Barrera for comment.

Ortega received both an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for playing Wednesday in the comedy series.