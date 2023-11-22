CNN —

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reached yet another milestone in his legendary career on Tuesday night as he became the first player in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to score 39,000 career points.

During the first quarter of the Lakers’ 131-99 home win against the Utah Jazz, James knocked down a three-pointer in the first quarter to make scoring history at the Crypto.com Arena.

James previously broke the all-time mark of 38,387 – held by fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – in February this year and is now in uncharted territory. According to the NBA, his current scoring pace suggests that he is on track to reach 40,000 points later this season.

“I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, (but) I haven’t had an opportunity to really wrap my head around what that means,” James said after the game, per the NBA.

“There’s been so many great players that came across this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers. To be able to accomplish something that’s the first of anything, I think that’s always pretty cool. It’s a wild moment, that’s for sure.”

James acknowledges cheers from the crowd after scoring his 39,000th career point. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With the very same bucket, the ‘King’ also notched another landmark achievement. James made his 2,291st three-pointer, moving him past Vince Carter and up to seventh in the all-time list.

The 21-year veteran scored two more threes on the night and posted 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers ran out comfortable winners in their final Group Play game of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament.

Having gone 4-0 in West Group A, the Purple and Gold have sealed a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

A collection of greatness

Given the ever increasing history that the 38-year-old continues to make, it is perhaps serendipitous that it will all now be documented in one place.

LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his milestones, will open in the Ohio native’s hometown of Akron on November 25th.

According to the NBA, the museum will be a “multimedia experience” and feature items and exhibitions from his childhood, his high school basketball days and his NBA career.

The items on show include the famous all-white suit James wore on NBA Draft day in 2003 and an original backboard and rim from St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, where he became arguably the most anticipated prospect in the history of the sport.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”