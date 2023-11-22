John F. Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States.

The Democrat from Massachusetts was the youngest US president ever elected. He was 43 years old when he took office in 1961. He was assassinated in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald during a trip to Dallas.

During his time in office, Kennedy navigated Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union and Cuba and committed the United States to putting a man on the moon. He is also remembered for his creation of the Peace Corps and his dedication to civil rights in the US.

Kennedy sits in the sand at Nantasket Beach, Massachusetts, in 1918. He was born on May 29, 1917.
Corbis/Getty Images
John F. Kennedy, center, poses with his older brother, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., and his father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1919.
Corbis/Getty Images
Kennedy, second from left, poses for a photo with some of his siblings and their mother, Rose, in 1921.
Bachrach/Getty Images
Kennedy in his football uniform at the Dexter Southfield School in Boston in 1926.
Apic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Kennedy recovers from an illness at a hospital in London in 1937.
Corbis/Getty Images
Kennedy attends swimming practice at Harvard University in March 1938. He graduated from Harvard in 1940.
AP
Kennedy links arms with his father aboard the Queen Mary ocean liner as they arrive in New York for the Christmas holidays in December 1938. At the time, the elder Kennedy was the US ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kennedy poses for a portrait in his US Navy uniform. He joined the US Naval Reserve in 1941 and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his courage as commander of the torpedo boat <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/03/australia/caroline-kennedy-jfk-world-war-ii-swim-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">PT-109. </a>
Frank Turgent/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Kennedy, second from left, joins members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars from Boston during a meeting with President Harry Truman, center, at the White House in May 1946.
Byron Rollins/AP
Kennedy relaxes with his dog Mo in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in June 1946.
Peter J. Carroll/AP
Kennedy looks through real estate advertisements on Capitol Hill in November 1946. That month, he was elected to the US House of Representatives.
AP