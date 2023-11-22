John F. Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States.
The Democrat from Massachusetts was the youngest US president ever elected. He was 43 years old when he took office in 1961. He was assassinated in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald during a trip to Dallas.
During his time in office, Kennedy navigated Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union and Cuba and committed the United States to putting a man on the moon. He is also remembered for his creation of the Peace Corps and his dedication to civil rights in the US.