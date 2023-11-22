CNN —

More than 70 years after Disney had a cricket sing about wishing upon a star, “Wish” picks up that theme, in an animated movie that desperately wants to thaw out some of the studio’s “Frozen” magic. Hailing from members of that movie’s creative team, “Wish” doesn’t quite reach the stars, but it does shine intermittently while introducing another plucky teenage female heroine, gamely voiced by Ariana DeBose.

Despite plenty of original songs (courtesy of Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice), “Wish” doesn’t feature the kind of showstopper that had everyone who saw “Frozen” letting go or “Encanto” not talking about Bruno. The movie does however celebrate the power of wishes, and in the process, decades of Disney history. Whether that sort of pleasant but unspectacular production can rekindle box-office magic remains to be seen, but like its predecessors, it’s destined to enjoy a long shelf life.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Rosas, the movie features DeBose (an Oscar winner for “West Side Story”) as Asha, a 17-year-old girl who – like her contemporaries – yearns for nothing more than to serve the dashing King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Loved by his people, he uses his magical powers to both protect them and periodically grant wishes at a ceremony that has vague echoes of “Logan’s Run.”

After meeting the king, however, Asha realizes that his seemingly benevolent actions actually rob his subjects of what’s most precious to them, an awakening that prompts her to wish upon a star, only to be surprised when the little round-faced fellow – clearly designed to sell about a million plush toys – plummets to Earth, bringing wondrous magic with it.

Directed by Chris Buck (“Frozen”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), from a script by another “Frozen” alum, Jennifer Lee, and Allison Moore, “Wish” contains a traditional dollop of anthropomorphic cuteness (the aforementioned Star and Alan Tudyk’s little goat Valentino), which should appeal to younger kids.

That said, the movie’s strongest asset lies in Magnifico, who recalls some of Disney’s grand sorcerer villains, with Pine portraying him as both regally self-absorbed, reminiscent of his toothy role in “Into the Woods,” and genuinely malevolent in denying the residents of his kingdom free will.

That concept pays off in a strong climactic sequence that elevates the movie, and even has something rather profound to say. Until then, it’s an amiable animated diversion, if one that feels a little too self-conscious about checking off the anticipated boxes without bringing much new to them.

Disney has experienced a rough year at the box office, with even Indiana Jones and “The Marvels” falling well short of expectations. Notably, one of its bright spots, Pixar’s “Elemental,” also came in the realm of animation, reflecting that families are still eager to find such alternatives.

By that measure, “Wish” mostly delivers – a credible addition to Disney’s long filmography, even if it’s not exactly a dream come true.

“Wish” will offer early-access screenings on November 18 and open wide in US theaters on November 22. It’s rated PG.