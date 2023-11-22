New hosts of Top Gear. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Left to right) Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris with a Porsche 911 GT2 RS and an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera at Billingsgate Market, London as they are revealed as BBC Top Gear's new presenting line-up, taking over the helm from Matt LeBlanc whose final series will air in early 2019 on BBC Two. Picture date: Monday October 22, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ TopGear. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire URN:39261513 (Press Association via AP Images)
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in "Top Gear."
David Parry/Press Association/AP
CNN  — 

The BBC is halting production of the car show “Top Gear,” the network announced.

The move comes after host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was seriously injured in a crash during filming last year.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the U.K. show for the foreseeable future. We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do,” the network announced.

Flintoff was injured in a high-speed crash while filming in England in 2022 and production was delayed following the accident.  He reached a settlement with BBC Studios for $11.3 million.

“Top Gear” has run on the BBC for 34 seasons.