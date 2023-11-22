CNN —

The BBC is halting production of the car show “Top Gear,” the network announced.

The move comes after host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was seriously injured in a crash during filming last year.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the U.K. show for the foreseeable future. We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do,” the network announced.

Flintoff was injured in a high-speed crash while filming in England in 2022 and production was delayed following the accident. He reached a settlement with BBC Studios for $11.3 million.

“Top Gear” has run on the BBC for 34 seasons.