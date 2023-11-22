CNN —

Not to worry. Martha Stewart, hostess extraordinaire, is still participating in the holiday most associated with food and entertaining this year.

Stewart on Tuesday took to social media to clear up recent reports that she had cancelled Thanksgiving after being “turkeyed out,” as she said on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show.

“It’s not true that I gave up Thanksgiving!,” Stewart wrote in a multi-part Instagram post. “What I cancelled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and travel plans!”

Far from putting her feet up, Stewart wrote that she was “prepping to bake thirty pies” and getting ready to cook a “stuffed and roasted 20-pound organic, heritage bird” to help “supplement” her friend Stephen Sill’s “buffet.”

And that’s not all.

The lifestyle and food expert also shared that she was “baking lemon tarts, cranberry tarts, chocolate pecan pies, pecan pies and pumpkin pies.”

Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Martha Stewart on the 'Today' show last week. Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

Cooking isn’t the only thing that’s keeping Stewart busy.

“In addition, we are staying home for two days to plant 75 new peonies, dig up hundreds of other peonies for relocation, move dozens of hostas and finish planting the Spring flowering bulbs,” she wrote. “Leaves are systematically being blown and composted, compost is being spread atop all the flower beds, and burlap coats are being made to cover the hundreds of boxwood shrubs for the cold winter ahead,”

There is one thing that won’t be a part of her holiday this year, however.

“My colossal chocolate turkey, crafted using my giant antique turkey mold, did not survive storage since October, crumbling into itself,” she wrote. “I am melting the chocolate and using it for the chocolate pecan pies.”

Stewart ended her message asking followers to share photos of their Thanksgiving meals or table settings. She also shared her hopes for more peace in the world.