Reuters —

King Charles III on Wednesday presented K-Pop band Blackpink with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire medals in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace said.

The quartet – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose – chatted, laughed and took photographs with the British monarch as he presented the medals.

King Charles III presents honorary MBEs to Blackpink during a special investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images

“It’s amazing you’re still talking to each other after all these years,” King Charles jokingly said to the band at the ceremony.

“I hope I shall be able to see you perform live at some point.”

Blackpink received the MBEs in recognition of the band members’ role as COP26 Advocates for the United Nations climate summit held in Glasgow in 2021, Buckingham Palace said.

The band made history in July, becoming the first K-pop group to headline a major UK music festival and took to the stage at the BST Hyde Park summer festival in central London in front of a crowd of 65,000 for a sold-out concert.

Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink have become one of the most successful girl groups in the world, breaking records such as becoming the most subscribed-to music artists on YouTube.