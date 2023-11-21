Detroit, Michigan CNN —

Midterms are over and finals are just ahead in a semester that included a big new experiment for Wayne State sophomore Maya Siegmann: “I joined the breakdancing club.”

“I’m learning a new skill,” Siegmann said with a smile. “That kind of shocks people a little bit. Unexpected. But it’s really fun.”

It is not, though, the biggest change for Siegmann this fall. She is active in the Jewish campus organization Hillel and her frequent visits to its lounge and library now include greeting the police officer standing watch outside. It is part of the new normal here since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

“That we need to have a police officer outside the office, it is upsetting,” said the soft-spoken Siegmann, who’s studying to be a social worker.

“There is definitely a divide between the pro-Palestine students and the pro-Israel students,” said Siegmann. “The division is very clear. The tension on campus is very high.”

Wayne State is a sprawling 200-acre campus in downtown Detroit, a place that takes pride in being part of a great American city’s resurgence. The 24,000 students are a diverse melting pot and the urban location means campus politics tilt decidedly blue.

It is a community where support for abortion rights runs high. And LGBTQ rights. College costs come up a lot in conversations. The climate crisis, too. It is an issue mix that favors Democrats, and Wayne State is among campuses critical to President Joe Biden’s Michigan win in 2020 and big gains by Democrats here in 2022.

At the moment, though, there’s a Democratic divide over the Israel-Hamas conflict and Biden’s handing of the crisis. CNN recently visited Michigan as part of a new project designed to track the 2024 campaign through the eyes and experiences of voters in key areas – in this case, young voters.

John King speaks with Wayne State University student Maya Siegmann, in Detroit. CNN

“I am an Israeli Jewish Israeli American,” is how Siegmann describes herself. She took a break from campus to join last week’s march in support of Israel in Washington, DC – part of a very sudden shift to political activism.

“Politics is not something that really interests me,” she said. “But I am advocating for the Jewish population because I want to make other students feel more safe and more comfortable. Because that’s just, that’s not where we are right now.”

Siegmann hears the condemnation of Israel from friends and classmates, along with the calls for Biden to demand a ceasefire in Gaza because of the mounting toll on Palestinian civilians.

“A ceasefire is a way for Hamas to re-up their supplies,” she said. “A ceasefire will just allow them to resupply and attack at a later time.”

A lot of the conversations on campus – and on students’ social media – are black and white. Often lost in the anger and emotion is important nuance.

Siegmann, for example, said: “I stand with Israel. … Right now, the most important thing is defending their right to exist.”

But Siegmann takes issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several issues, including corruption concerns and his handling of the Palestinians.

“I would just like to live in peace with our neighbors,” she said. “There are a lot of problems within Israel,” but for now she added, “That’s kind of on a side burner.”

Siegmann is happy with Biden’s handling of the crisis, but he isn’t guaranteed her vote next November, even though he won it in 2020.

“I think that there should be an age cap on people in office,” she said of the president, who turned 81 on Monday. “He is very supportive of Israel, which I’m very grateful for, but I would like someone who’s younger in office.”

Palestinian American who backed Biden in 2020 won’t do it again

First-year Wayne State law student Ibrahim Ghazal is another Biden 2020 voter whose support in 2024 is at risk, to say the least.

“Not in a million years would I like to vote for (Donald) Trump,” Ghazal said in an interview. “I don’t know if I am voting at all. But I definitely will not be voting for Biden.”

We asked Ghazal if he agreed with an image on the front page of an Arab American newspaper: activists holding “Abandon Biden” placards to illustrate a story harshly critical of the president’s handling of the crisis.

“To an extent, yes,” Ghazal said. “I feel as though President Biden does not value my life as a Muslim American as much as he values other lives.” The White House earlier this month announced the development of a national strategy to combat Islamophobia. And the president has urged Israel to exercise restraint in its response to minimize civilian deaths and ease humanitarian suffering. But Biden has rejected calls for a ceasefire, instead stressing his commitment to a two-state solution in a