A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING - The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network will celebrate the start of the holiday season with the classic special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (8:00-8:30 & 8:30-9:00 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. In the 1973 special "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However the dinner he arranges is a disaster when caterers Snoopy and Woodstock prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie's persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
A scene from the 1973 special "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,"
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
CNN  — 

What is Thanksgiving without “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”?

Fortunately, thanks to streaming, that question doesn’t have to be answered.

The beloved holiday special turned 50 this year and families can still enjoy Charlie Brown and the gang feasting on popcorn, jelly beans and toast and the like.

Apple TV+ is the home for any and all Peanuts holiday specials, including the Thanksgiving one.

In case you’ve forgotten, in this classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for a Thanksgiving celebration, despite his plans to go see his grandmother. It is then that Snoopy “decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends,” according to a press release from the streamer.

For years, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired on broadcast television.

But in 2020, Apple TV+ acquired the rights and now they stream them exclusively. While there is a fee, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trail to new subscribers.

The Emmy-winning Thanksgiving special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang originally aired on CBS on November 20, 1973.

It followed “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which first aired in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966.

“Peanuts” was a popular syndicated comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz. It ran from 1950 to 2000, after which previous strips were republished.

Schulz died in 2000 at the age of 77.