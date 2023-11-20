In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, beach grass is now growing on top of a dune constructed to protect the homes in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. People have worked hard, and mostly successfully, over the past four years to restore the New York and New Jersey coastline to what it was before Superstorm Sandy crashed ashore. But some areas have not recovered, nor will they ever from the Oct. 29, 2012, storm. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A human torso was found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough of New York City, police say.
CNN  — 

Authorities are investigating after a human torso was discovered lying on a New York City beach.

The torso was found Friday at Breezy Point Beach in Queens, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Police responded to a 911 call about the remains being spotted at about 12:21 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

“Officers observed an unidentified, human torso with attached legs discovered laying on the sand,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death. “The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification,” police said.