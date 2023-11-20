FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis in June 2021.
Court TV/Pool/AP
CNN  — 

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison – which exceeded Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines range of 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

Booking photo of Derek Chauvin released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections in April 2021.
Booking photo of Derek Chauvin released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections in April 2021.
(Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Derek Chauvin to appeal murder conviction to the US Supreme Court

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in prison to run concurrently with his state sentence.

Floyd’s killing while in police custody on a Minneapolis street was caught on video and ignited prolonged protests in the community and across the country over police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin claimed in his appeal against conviction he had not received a fair trial because jurors in his case may have had a vested interest against acquitting, out of fear of instigating more street protests and violence.

Chauvin’s lawyers have said there were various reasons to overturn his conviction, including a state district court depriving the former officer of his right to a fair trial by denying his request for a change of venue, despite “pervasive adverse publicity.”

The Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal without comment or a recorded vote.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Chauvin, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for comment.

CNN’s Brad Parks contributed to this report.