Why the ‘Land of Fire’ brims with formidable castles and fortresses

By Tom Marsden, CNN
6 minute read
Published 11:01 AM EST, Mon November 20, 2023
<strong>Old City of Baku: </strong>You don't have to travel far to see Azerbaijan's impressive history. The heart of its capital city, Baku, is itself a medieval citadel.
Azerbaijan Brand Center
<strong>Quadrangular Mardakan Castle: </strong>This quadrangular fortress in the historic village of Mardakan was built by the Shirvanshah dynasty ruler Akhsitan I in the late 12th century.
Boris Masyura/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Chirag Gala: </strong>These fortified fragments of a tower and wall in the northeastern Shabran region are said to date back to the sixth century and the era of Sassanid Persia.
Boris Masyura/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Sheki Fortress: </strong>This expansive fortress at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains is a key part of the UNESCO-listed Historic Center of Sheki.
AlizadaStudios/iStock Editorial/Getty Images