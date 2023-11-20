Late comebacks and perfect passers: Everything you need to know about Week 11’s Sunday NFL games
By Sam Joseph, CNN
5 minute read
Published
8:11 AM EST, Mon November 20, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow holds his wrist after a throw during the Bengals' 34-20 Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens on November 16. He tore a ligament in his right wrist.
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball on November 19. The 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Seahawks beat the Rams 17-16.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the Texans' 21-16 victory.
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers fans cheer during a flyover above Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before the Chargers' game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers beat the Chargers 23-20.
Mike Roemer/AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks fails to make a catch during the Cowboys' 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the Colts' 10-6 victory over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 12.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed stiff arms Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers beat the Packers 23-19.
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball during the Cardinals' 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was Murray's first game back in action after being injured late last season.
Mike Christy/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs recovers a fumble.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Cowboys beat the New York Giants 49-17.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas evades Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.
Steve Luciano/AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, second from bottom, is tackled by Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson and Derrick Barnes, top, during the Chargers' 41-38 loss to the Lions. Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell is on the bottom.
Harry How/Getty Images
Noah Sewell, right, and Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears celebrate during Bears' 16-13 Thursday Night Football win over the Carolina Panthers on November 9.
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs players warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 5. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs reaches for the pylon during the Vikings' 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs, who was acquired by the Vikings in a trade last week, threw for 158 yards with two touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stroud threw for 470 yards in the Texans' narrow 39-37 victory.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones grimaces after being sacked during the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
John Locher/AP
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches a touchdown pass while defended by Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Bears 24-17.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren evades Tre Avery of the Tennessee Titans on November 2. The Steelers beat the Titans 20-16.
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Detroit Lions fans cheer on a third down play during the Lions' 26-14 Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30.
Joe Robbins/AP
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a second quarter interception in Denver on October 29. The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the Titans' 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis threw four touchdowns during the game, his NFL debut.
George Walker IV/AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. The Eagles beat the Commanders 38-31.