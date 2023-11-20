NOVEMBER 16th 2023: New York judge lifts gag order in former President Donald Trump civil fraud case. - SEPTEMBER 21st 2022: New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children alleging fraud following her investigation into the business dealings of The Trump Organization. - AUGUST 10th 2022: Donald Trump is expected to testify today as part of New York State Attorney General Letitia James' ongoing civil fraud investigation into the dealings and business practices of The Trump Organization. - JUNE 8th 2022: Donald Trump is scheduled for a July 15th deposition in New York State Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud investigation into the business dealings of The Trump Organization. - File Photo by: zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 7/21/16 Donald Trump at Day 4 of The Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday released a note from his doctor, saying that he is in “excellent” health and that his cognitive exams “were exceptional.”

The letter is written by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who describes himself as “Trump’s personal physician since 2021,” and comes after Trump, 77, has made verbal slips that brought his age to the forefront.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday the presidency is “not a job for somebody that is pushing 80” as he sought to contrast his youth relative to Trump and President Joe Biden, who turned 81 on Monday.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JULY 17: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. For this year's summit, CUFI hosts 2024 Republican presidential candidates hopefuls to speak amidst other pro-Israel activists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
DeSantis argues Trump and Biden are too old for presidency

Aronwald writes that the former president’s most recent “comprehensive examination” was September 13, 2023, and that his “cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests” were negative, and that Trump had “reduced his weight.”

The letter, however, makes broad statements about Trump’s health but does not include information about the types of tests that Trump took or what the results were. It doesn’t include even basic information that Trump’s physicians have shared in the past, such as his height and weight, cholesterol level or blood pressure.

In 2015, Trump’s then-campaign released a similar letter written by Dr. Harold Bornstein.

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” the 2015 letter stated. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein later said that Trump dictated the letter to him.

During his tenure in the White House, Trump received a glowing bill of health by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the then-presidential physician.

Jackson, now a congressman and one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, gushed about the then-president’s health during a briefing to the White House press corps in January 2018, touting Trump’s “good genes,” how he did “exceedingly well” on his cognitive test and his “excellent” cardiac health.

According to FEC filings, Aronwald donated to Chris Christie’s 2015 presidential campaign.