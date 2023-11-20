CNN —

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday released a note from his doctor, saying that he is in “excellent” health and that his cognitive exams “were exceptional.”

The letter is written by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who describes himself as “Trump’s personal physician since 2021,” and comes after Trump, 77, has made verbal slips that brought his age to the forefront.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday the presidency is “not a job for somebody that is pushing 80” as he sought to contrast his youth relative to Trump and President Joe Biden, who turned 81 on Monday.

Aronwald writes that the former president’s most recent “comprehensive examination” was September 13, 2023, and that his “cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests” were negative, and that Trump had “reduced his weight.”

The letter, however, makes broad statements about Trump’s health but does not include information about the types of tests that Trump took or what the results were. It doesn’t include even basic information that Trump’s physicians have shared in the past, such as his height and weight, cholesterol level or blood pressure.

In 2015, Trump’s then-campaign released a similar letter written by Dr. Harold Bornstein.

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” the 2015 letter stated. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein later said that Trump dictated the letter to him.

During his tenure in the White House, Trump received a glowing bill of health by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the then-presidential physician.

Jackson, now a congressman and one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, gushed about the then-president’s health during a briefing to the White House press corps in January 2018, touting Trump’s “good genes,” how he did “exceedingly well” on his cognitive test and his “excellent” cardiac health.

According to FEC filings, Aronwald donated to Chris Christie’s 2015 presidential campaign.