Taylor Swift, left, and Travis Kelce.
Video Ad Feedback
A clue that makes this podcaster think Taylor Swift will be engaged soon
01:08 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 14 videos
Taylor Swift, left, and Travis Kelce.
Video Ad Feedback
A clue that makes this podcaster think Taylor Swift will be engaged soon
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
snl biden panda 2
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' pokes fun at Biden's latest meeting with China's Xi Jinping
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Mars Express Flyover
Video Ad Feedback
Satellite captures stunning images of a part of Mars called 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Charissa Thompson on set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BETTLES, AK - SEPTEMBER 8: Northern lights (aurora borealis) animate the night sky on September 8, 2022 in Bettles, Alaska. The village serves as a gateway for flights to Gates of the Arctic National Park and Reserve. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
66 days of night: Alaskan town won't see the sun for two months
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
baby musk ox split moos thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall for this baby musk ox that fell for fall foliage
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rust thumb
Video Ad Feedback
New footage shows Alec Baldwin firing prop gun on 'Rust' set
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mock mexico trip moos kids
Video Ad Feedback
Teacher takes students on 'trip' to Mexico. See how airline responded
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former criminal helps cop 1
Video Ad Feedback
Former criminal drags injured police officer to safety
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN