CNN —

Gwyneth Paltrow is talking about how becoming a mother influenced her professional choices.

In a cover story interview with People magazine, the Goop founder said she’s not fully appeared in a movie since the birth of her first child, her 19-year-old daughter, Apple.

“I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born,” Paltrow said. “The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her.”

Paltrow shares her daughter and 17-year-old son with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Motherhood changed her she said.

“When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, ‘I’m not sure that I want to do this so much as a career,” Paltrow said of acting. “I definitely don’t want to…I’m not going to go away for months on end.’”

It’s not the first time she talked about her look-alike daughter.

Paltrow told Bustle that Apple is “more girly than I am.”

“It’s great because she’s plugged into the cool stuff, and not the rubbish-y, depressing part of our culture,” Paltrow told the outlet. “We were FaceTiming yesterday and she was telling me how she uses all the Goop products. I never pushed anything, but over time she’s just migrated over to it, and so I was beaming from ear to ear.”

She formed the lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.