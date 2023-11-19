CNN —

Polls opened in Argentina on Sunday for a high-stakes presidential contest pitting far-right libertarian Javier Milei against the country’s left-leaning economy minister Sergio Massa.

Public opinion polls had shown the candidates neck-and-neck in recent weeks, as Milei and Massa pitched radically different visions for the country, which is grappling with some of the highest levels of inflation in the world.

Milei’s surprising ascent in the race came on the back of campaign stunts, including wielding a chainsaw at rallies to symbolize his plans to drastically cut government expenses. His marquee policy proposal is to adopt the US dollar as Argentina’s national currency – a move without precedent for a country of its size.

Massa is a lifelong politician whose candidacy in contrast with Milei’s has come to represent the political establishment. While inflation has reached painful heights –142% year on year – during his tenure, Massa has sought to argue that the government’s current actions are already paying dividends, with inflation in October 35% lower than in September.

Massa helped pass the country’s law that legalized abortion in 2020 and is a believer in climate change; Milei is anti-abortion and a climate skeptic.

The race is being closely watched as the latest test of far-right populism in the region. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has endorsed Milei’s candidacy.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) with a quick vote count expected.