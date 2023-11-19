Start your week smart: Gaza ‘death zone,’ Memphis shootings, SpaceX explosion, Colorado ballot, Rosalynn Carter

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 9:08 AM EST, Sun November 19, 2023
If you haven’t shopped for your Thanksgiving feast yet, we’ve got good and bad news. The good? The overall cost of a meal for 10 people is down nearly 5% this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The bad? That’s still a whopping 25% higher than it was in 2019, underscoring price increases since the pandemic.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• United Nations workers visited the besieged Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where they found a mass grave near the entrance and said signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The World Health Organization called the facility a “death zone.” Follow live updates.
• A manhunt is over for the man suspected in the shooting deaths of three women and a 13-year-old girl in Memphis, Tennessee, after police say he was found dead from what appears to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
• SpaceX’s gargantuan deep-space rocket system, Starship, safely lifted off but its mission ended prematurely with an explosion and a loss of signal over the Gulf of Mexico. A previous attempt in April also failed.
• A Colorado judge ruled that former President Donald Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but rejected an attempt to remove him from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, finding that the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” doesn’t apply to presidents.
• Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced. She was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year. Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, began home hospice care in February.

The week ahead

Monday
﻿We begin the week with an annual tradition — the presidential Thanksgiving turkey pardon. Rumors of turkey pardons go back as far as the Lincoln administration, but the first documented pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

In addition to sparing the lives of two oversized birds on Monday, President Joe Biden will mark his 81st birthday. Biden — the oldest sitting US president — took the oath of office at age 78. Former President Donald Trump will turn 78 in June.

November 20 is also the Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in violent acts of hate.

Tuesday
Los Angeles motorists who have been dealing with the closure of a heavily trafficked stretch of freeway may catch a break. An elevated section of Interstate 10 that was damaged recently by a massive fire underneath it is expected to reopen two days before Thanksgiving — well ahead of previous estimates.

Wednesday
November 22 marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

Thursday
Happy Thanksgiving! And here’s a little good news for those of you hitting the road this holiday: Gas prices may be the cheapest on Thanksgiving Day since 2020, when Covid-19 caused many Americans to stay off the roads altogether.

Friday
It’s Black Friday. Let the holiday shopping madness begin …

Photos of the week

US President Joe Biden, left and Chinese leader Xi Jinping shake hands before meeting in Woodside, California, on Wednesday, November 15.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian child cries next to his mother after they were rushed to the Nasser Hospital following an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Monday, November 13. Israel's war with the Hamas militant group is now in its second month.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Caimans — reptiles in the same family as alligators — sit on the banks of the almost dried-up Bento Gomes River near Poconé, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 15. Wildfires have been burning in the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland.
Andre Penner/AP
A family celebrates Diwali in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 12. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains.
Julian Machado Rigg
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, back right, puts Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an NBA game in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14. Green was suspended five games for his role in the altercation, which broke out in the game's opening minutes after Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels got into a scuffle. Thompson and McDaniels, who were ejected from the game along with Green, were later fined.
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
A portion of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles is mostly empty on Monday, November 13, after it was ravaged by a massive fire over the weekend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the closed portion will be repaired and reopened in three to five weeks. Officials said the fire was likely caused by arson.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Mourners gather around the grave of Israeli reserve soldier Master Sgt. Raz Abulafia at the end of his funeral in Rishpon, Israel, on Tuesday, November 14. Abulafia, 27, was killed during Israel's ground operation in Gaza.
Ariel Schalit/AP
This long-exposure photo, taken near Capilla del Sauce, Uruguay, shows a trail made by a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites on Sunday, November 12. The planet Venus can be seen shining bright on the left.
Mariana Suarez/AFP/Getty Images
US soccer icon Megan Rapinoe hugs former teammate Ali Krieger while leaving the field with an injury on Saturday, November 11. It was the final of the National Women's Soccer League, and both Rapinoe and Krieger were playing the final matches of their professional careers. Krieger's club, Gotham FC, went on to defeat Rapinoe's OL Reign 2-1.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers collect the remains of artillery shells at their fighting position in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Saturday, November 11. Ukraine launched a broad counteroffensive against Russia in the summer, but so far it has made only incremental gains and recaptured relatively small settlements.
Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty Images